Los Angeles airport faces carbon dioxide leak; 4 fall sick

Four people fell sick after carbon dioxide leaked at the Los Angeles International Airport baggage area on Monday, authorities said.

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey, one person was in serious condition while the other three registered mild symptoms of distress.

The victims have not yet been identified yet. The source of the gas in the Terminal 8 baggage area was “unspecified,” the statement said.

“Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol,” it said.

The airport tweeted that Terminal 8 was being cleared of passengers due to an apparent gas leak, and passengers were being sent to Terminal 7 for screening.

The terminal serves United Airlines and United Express, according to the airport website.

