'Lord Krishna has spread…': Bangladesh's Yunus wishes Hindus on Janmashtami Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, wished Hindus on Janmashtami. Read what he said.

New Delhi:

Nearly a year after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent former ISKCON priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, the interim government of Bangladesh extended greetings to the Hindu community during the celebration of Janmashtami. Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government, issued a message of peace and communal harmony. Yunus praised the ideals of Lord Sri Krishna, calling his message of justice, human compassion, and peace pivotal in fostering a more harmonious society.

"Lord Sri Krishna has spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil," Yunus stated in his message.

Yunus spoke about Krishna's teachings not just for Hindus but for all people, suggesting that his values could transcend religious lines and inspire people of all faiths. He further reiterated that Bangladesh's culture is one of communal harmony, where individuals of different religions have coexisted peacefully for centuries.

"I call upon everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity, and communal amity in society," Yunus added.

Tensions escalate with rising attacks on Hindu community

While Yunus's message sought to highlight communal harmony, there is growing concern over the treatment of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on November 25, 2024, has brought tensions to the forefront. Das, who was accused of sedition by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch, has been a big figure. His arrest sparked massive protests by Bangladesh’s Hindu community, which has voiced its concerns.

Das’s arrest and the subsequent court rejections of his bail applications in December 2024 have intensified these fears. While the case remains unresolved, the political landscape in Bangladesh has only grown more unstable.

Following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, a student-led movement resulted in the formation of the interim government under Yunus's leadership. Since that time, reports of violence targeting Hindus and their places of worship have sharply increased.

India’s stand

In addition to domestic unrest, the situation has drawn significant international attention, particularly from neighboring India. The Indian government has repeatedly raised concerns over what it calls "systematic persecution of Hindu minorities" in Bangladesh under Yunus’s administration.