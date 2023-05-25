Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. London: Car collides with front gates of Downing Street, where UK PM Rishi Sunak's office is located | WATCH

London: Car collides with front gates of Downing Street, where UK PM Rishi Sunak's office is located | WATCH

London: Car collides with front gates of Downing Street, where UK PM Rishi Sunak's office is located

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk London Updated on: May 25, 2023 21:40 IST
A car crashes into front gates of Downing Street
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB A car crashes into front gates of Downing Street

In a shocking incident, a car collides with the front gates of Downing Street, London where United Kingdome Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence are located. The police initiated inquiry into the matter.

More details are awaited.

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News