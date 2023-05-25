London: Car collides with front gates of Downing Street, where UK PM Rishi Sunak's office is located | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a car collides with the front gates of Downing Street, London where United Kingdome Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence are located. The police initiated inquiry into the matter.
More details are awaited.
In a shocking incident, a car collides with the front gates of Downing Street, London where United Kingdome Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence are located. The police initiated inquiry into the matter.
More details are awaited.
Top News
Related World News
Latest News