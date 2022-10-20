Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after six-week stint in Downing Street amid ongoing economic crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former UK PM Liz Truss

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss resigned from her position as United Kingdom trudges through an economic crisis. Bowing to the inevitable, after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party, obliterated her authority. She said, “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss left Thursday after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies and lost control of Conservative Party discipline.

Her departure leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

Latest World News