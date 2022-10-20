Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after six-week stint in Downing Street amid ongoing economic crisis

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss resigned from her position as United Kingdom trudges through an economic crisis.

Abhro Banerjee New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 18:21 IST
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss resigned from her position as United Kingdom trudges through an economic crisis. Bowing to the inevitable, after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party, obliterated her authority. She said, “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss left Thursday after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies and lost control of Conservative Party discipline.

Her departure leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

