WHO presser LIVE updates: Some countries imposed travel bans later, some did it early, WHO on India's response

The World Health Organisation on Friday evening (IST) address a press conference on the coronavirus epidemic, as the cases count crossed 5,000 globally.

9:39 PM: On a question on travel restrictions imposed by India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO's Executive Director Dr Michael J Ryan said that he won't be able to comment on individual country cases. "Some countries imposed the travel ban later. Some had them in place early," he said.

9:45 PM: WHO's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to all religious and community leaders across the world to cooperate with authorities in tackling the surge in cases.

9:47 PM: Dr Ryan, in response to a question by a Pakistan journalist, said that Pakistan faces severe challenges in tackling the epidemic.

9: 49 PM: We can't predict what will happen. But we have to be prepared for what will happen," said Dr Marie Von Kerkhove, the WHO's Technical Lead, in response to a question when the coronavirus epidemic will peak. "It really depends on how aggressively the countries deal with their first cases... But it is impossible for us to say when the epidemic will peak," she said.

9: 53 PM: Dr Ryan said that there were many therapeutic options being considered for fighting the virus, which he said the WHO will only be able to disclose the next week. He said that the trials on vaccine were still on and the world health body was closely working with partners across the world.

9:55 PM: "Community acceptance in fighting the virus is really important. You need to engage with communities. You have to move ahead of the virus. The greatest error is to be paralysed with the fear of virus," said Dr Ryan, spelling out tips to fight the virus.

10:00 PM: "In many countries, the cases are only going to increase before they start dropping," said Dr Marie, as she urged the governments to support each other.