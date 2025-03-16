Lex Fridman terms podcast with PM Modi 'most powerful' conversation, says he was fasting for interview Fridman sharing his experience about the podcast said that it was one of the most moving and powerful experiences of his life. The AI researcher also revealed that he had been fasting for two days in “honour of the conversation”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’smuch awaited podcast with renowned MIT scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman released on Sunday. During the three hour long podcast, PM Modi touched upon various arenas including India’s relationship with Pakistan and China, RSS and Hindu nationalism, learning and focus and many other issues facing India and the world.

“It was one of the most moving & powerful conversations and experiences of my life. This episode is fully dubbed into multiple languages including English and Hindi. It's also available in the original (mix of Hindi & English),” the scientist wrote on X, sharing timestamps of the myriad topics that were discussed throughout the podcast with PM Modi

The podcast will be available for people to listen to in English, Hindi, Original (Mixed), and many more languages.

“I’ve been fasting since the last two days… just water, no food… to get into the right mindset, to get into the spiritual level,” Fridman told Modi. The Prime Minister responded by expressing his gratitude and sharing his own perspective on fasting. He said that fasting is the way to cultivate discipline.

“It is a powerful tool to bring both the inner and outer self into balance. It shapes life in profound ways,” the PM explained.

The conversation went beyond fasting and delved into PM Modi’s life journey, exploring his early years, his transformative time in the Himalayas, his connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and his views on Hindu nationalism.

Reflecting on his childhood, PM Modi described his upbringing as distinct, influenced by exceptional experiences in his village. “When I look at the world today, I can reflect on my childhood and the unique environment I was raised in. My village had certain remarkable aspects, some of which are quite rare, even on a global scale,” he shared.