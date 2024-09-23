Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Lebanon: Heavy traffic in Sidon as civilians flee deadliest Israeli bombardment that killed over 180 | WATCH

Israeli strikes killed more than 180 Lebanese in the deadliest and most intense barrage in nearly a year as the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.

Beirut Updated on: September 23, 2024
Image Source : REUTERS People in heavy traffic drive north from Lebanon's southern coastal city Sidon as some of them flee Israeli bombardment

Beirut: Heavy traffic was observed on Monday (September 23) heading north from Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon, as some residents flee with their belongings amid heavy Israeli bombardment that intensified throughout the day.

At least 182 people were killed and 727 wounded, including women, children, and medics, in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military urged Lebanese citizens to evacuate areas where it said Hezbollah was storing weapons. It also launched the most widespread wave of airstrikes against hundreds of the armed group's targets.

Monday's attacks mark the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

