Lebanon: Heavy traffic in Sidon as civilians flee deadliest Israeli bombardment that killed over 180 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS People in heavy traffic drive north from Lebanon's southern coastal city Sidon as some of them flee Israeli bombardment

Beirut: Heavy traffic was observed on Monday (September 23) heading north from Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon, as some residents flee with their belongings amid heavy Israeli bombardment that intensified throughout the day.

At least 182 people were killed and 727 wounded, including women, children, and medics, in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military urged Lebanese citizens to evacuate areas where it said Hezbollah was storing weapons. It also launched the most widespread wave of airstrikes against hundreds of the armed group's targets.

Monday's attacks mark the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.