Last two 'Saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive in Delhi from Afghanistan’s Kabul I WATCH

Amid the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, the last two 'Saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib arrived from Afghanistan's Kabul in Delhi on Wednesday.

The formats which have landed at the Delhi airport with several people of the Sikh community will now be taken to a Gurudwara. "Three people have arrived from Kabul with the last 2 Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib," a Sikh leader said.

Notably, Saroop is a physical copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, also called Bir in Punjabi. Every Bir has 1,430 pages, which are referred to as Ang. The verses on every page remain the same. The Sikhs consider the saroop of Guru Granth Sahib a living guru and treat it with utmost respect

It is worth mentioning that the country plunged into the hands of the Taliban extremists in August 2021 after they ousted the democratically elected government. Since then, thousands of people killed and millions have fled the country, amid fears of being killed by the extremist group.

Earlier Taliban had stopped citing technical aspects

Meanwhile, while speaking to the news agency ANI, Manjeet Singh GK, the JAGO-Jag Aasra Guru Ott and the former president of DSGPC said that all religious heritage is being brought back in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the coming of Taliban rule.

"These last two versions of Guru Granth Sahib were left there. We had tried to bring them earlier also. But, at that time Taliban had stopped it in view of technical aspects," he added.

Manjeet Singh further said, "After the intervention of the Government of India and talks between the two governments, today it has become possible that we have been able to bring back both the formats." President of Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok told ANI, a non-scheduled Kam Air flight, organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Amritsar is to arrive in Delhi from Kabul today. Last 2 Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib onboard with 3 members of Afghan Sikh community"

