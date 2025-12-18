Lavish London bash: Lalit Modi fetes fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday in style The Modi-Mallya friendship isn't a fleeting spotlight-it's a saga of nonstop extravagance lighting up London's nightlife. Mere months ago, Modi turned 63 with a pulse-pounding party at Mayfair's elite Maddox Club, where Mallya stole the show, cheering as Modi sliced into his cake.

London:

In the opulent heart of London's Belgrave Square, former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi threw open the doors of his lavish residence for a star-studded pre-70th birthday bash honouring his longtime friend, fugitive businessman (economic offender) Vijay Mallya. Dubbed a "Glorious Evening," the event unfolded as a glamorous affair co-hosted by Modi's partner Rima (Bouri). The invitation card, shared widely on social media, set the tone perfectly, "Rima (Bouri) and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times." Adorned with a playful cartoon-style image of the former Kingfisher Airlines tycoon, the invite promised- and delivered- an evening of high-society revelry amid Mallya's ongoing legal battles in India.

Star guests and social media buzz

The guest list read like a who's who of global elites, blending Bollywood glamour, business heavyweights, and entertainment icons. Biotech pioneer and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw turned heads, appearing in candid snaps- one alongside fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla, and another deep in conversation with Hollywood actor Idris Elba. Photographer Jim Rydell, who captured the night's magic, fueled the online frenzy by posting a photo of Modi and Mallya on X. "Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th Birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home," Rydell gushed. Modi himself chimed in gratefully: "Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya's pre-birthday bash at my house." Rydell doubled down on Instagram, sharing the invite and more glimpses, turning the private soiree into a viral spectacle.

A friendship forged in lavish parties and shared spotlights

This wasn't a one-off for the Modi-Mallya duo, whose bond has been on full display through a series of extravagant London gatherings. Just months earlier, Modi marked his own 63rd birthday with a high-octane bash at the exclusive Maddox Club in Mayfair. Mallya was front and center as Modi cut his cake, danced energetically, and mingled with the crowd. Their camaraderie peaked earlier this year at Modi's private karaoke night, which drew over 300 revellers- including cricket legend Chris Gayle- to a night of song and celebration. These events paint a picture of unflinching friendship, even as both men navigate life in exile.

(Image Source : JIM RYDELL'S SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT. )Lavish London bash: Lalit Modi fetes fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday in style.

Legal shadows over the 'King of Good Times'

Beneath the champagne toasts and flashing cameras lies a stark reality: both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya reside in the United Kingdom (UK), facing a barrage of legal cases back in India. Accusations span financial irregularities, regulatory violations, and massive debts tied to Mallya's collapsed Kingfisher Airlines empire- charges the pair have vehemently denied. Yet, in London's glittering social scene, such troubles seem distant, allowing the "king of good times" to revel on the eve of his milestone birthday.