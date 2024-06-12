Kuwait fire: 4 Indians among 35 killed in massive building fire in Mangaf, say reports I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Kuwait fire

Kuwait city: At least 35 people were killed in a building fire in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait, the country’s state media reported on Wednesday. According to reports, at least four Indians were also killed in the tragic incident. Local media reported that the building has a large Malyalam population. Among the dead, two were from Tamil Nadu and North India. However, an official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.

According to the statement released by Kuwait Health Ministry, all injured people, including some in critical condition, have been taken to several nearby hospitals for necessary medical treatment. Medical teams are doing their utmost to provide due medical care to those injured in the building fire, added the ministry.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.