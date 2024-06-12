Kuwait fire: Indian Ambassador visits building where 5 Indians killed, Jaishankar assures full support

Follow us on Image Source : @INDEMBKWTX India Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited hsopital where Indian workers were admitted after Kuwait building fire

India Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited the building where a massive fire engulfed, resulting in the killing of five Indians. According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, at least 30 Indians were injured in the fire incident. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in a statement, expressed deep shock over the incident and assured full assistance to those killed or injured in the tragic fire incident.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," said Jaishankar.

Besides, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. The deputy PM accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed towards the incident. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.