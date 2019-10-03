Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
In knife attack, employee kills 4 officers at Paris police HQ

Four police officers have died in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters. The attacker was shot to death  

New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2019 18:39 IST
In knife attack, employee kills 4 officers at Paris police

In knife attack, employee kills 4 officers at Paris police HQ

Four police officers have died in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters. The attacker was shot to death

Union official Loic Travers said the attack on Thursday appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral. 

Travers says the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.

He says he can’t remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

 

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

