'Knew nothing': Clinton hits back as Epstein probe and 'Bubba' buzz explode online Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said, “You’re gonna find out what he knew, with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase.”

New Delhi:

Former US President Bill Clinton has denied any wrongdoing following US President Donald Trump’s call for the Department of Justice to investigate his connections to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton’s spokeswoman, Angel Ureña, said on X, “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

Trump calls for investigation

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said, “You’re gonna find out what he knew, with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase.” He described his own past interactions with Epstein as “very bad,” but claimed Epstein “saw strength” in him because he was president.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that she instructed Jay Clayton, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to investigate Epstein’s connections to Trump’s political rivals, including Clinton. The move comes after Congress recently released thousands of pages of Epstein-related records, amid ongoing bipartisan calls to make more documents public.

Controversial email sparks social media debate

Attention intensified after an email from Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, surfaced online. The email allegedly asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin had photos of Trump “blowing Bubba.” Many users on X interpreted “Bubba” as a reference to Clinton, whose nickname is well known, though the context of the email remains unclear.

The term “Bubba” can denote an elder brother, a term of affection, or, in some Southern US contexts, be used disparagingly to describe a white man of lower social class, referencing Clinton’s Arkansas background. The DOJ’s probe into Epstein’s connections to prominent politicians has reignited public debate about the impartiality of federal investigations, potential political motivations, and the broader demand for accountability regarding Epstein’s network.