VIDEO: King Charles III travels to Palace of Westminster for State Opening of Parliament

Image Source : AP King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Buckingham Palace, London, travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster

London: Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived on Wednesday at Westminster Palace in a horse-drawn carriage to preside over the State Opening of Parliament. The King and Queen travelled from Buckingham Palace in a gilded coach to the parliamentary complex, known as the Palace of Westminster. The Royal procession made its way through the Mall before reaching parliament’s Sovereign’s Entrance.

The British Union Flag was lowered and the Royal Standard was flown over the Palace of Westminster to indicate the king was present. Charles then delivered a speech laying out the legislative program of the UK's first left-leaning government in 14 years. During his speech, written by the elected government, the king said Britain would get more houses and infrastructure projects built, strengthen workers’ rights and create a new industrial strategy.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.