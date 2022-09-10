'I shall strive to follow the inspiring example of my mother': King Charles III

Follow us on Image Source : PTI King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla.

King Charles III's first address : King Charles addressed Britain for the first time after being proclaimed as a new monarchy in the Accession Council on Saturday.

In his address, he spoke about his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He said, "My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service."

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world," he said.

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments," he added.

“I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation," Charles said.

He further thanked his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, for her constant support. "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion," said King Charles III.

“And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God," he said.

Following this, he made his proclaimation speech which began with the “most sorrowful duty” to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles proclaimation to the throne

Charles III was proclaimed Britain's new monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history.

"God save the King" were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the council. READ MORE

(With inputs from pti)

