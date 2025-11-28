Khaleda Zia, former Bangladeshi PM, critical; Chief Adviser Yunus expresses concern Zia, wife of slain Bangladesh president Zia-ur Rahman, served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for two terms (1991–1996, 2001–2006). Leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), she was the country’s first female elected head of government.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is reported to be 'extremely critical', PTI reported citing her close aide. The 80-year-old former PM was admitted to the hospital after she developed chest pain.

As per report, her heart and lungs are not functioning properly.

"Last night, the doctors said that her physical condition is extremely critical," the state-run BSS news agency quoted BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as saying, as per PTI.

The party organised special prayers after the Friday prayers for Zia’s speedy recovery.

"We have sought prayers from the people across the country after Jummah prayers for the recovery of the 'Mother of Democracy', Begum Khaleda Zia. We pray that she may recover and return to the people to get the opportunity to work for the country," Fakhrul added.

Muhammad Yunus expresses concern

Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus expressed concerns over the BNP chairperson’s deteriorating health. He urged everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. Yunus is in contact with officials to ensure best treatment for Zia.

"There must not be any shortcomings in Begum Khaleda Zia's treatment. The government is prepared to provide all necessary support. At this crucial moment of democratic transition, Begum Khaleda Zia is a profound source of inspiration for the nation. Her good health is extremely important for the country," he said.

About Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia, wife of slain Bangladesh president Zia-ur Rahman, served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for two terms (1991–1996, 2001–2006). Leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), she was the country’s first female elected head of government.

After a student-driven wave of violent street protests forced the collapse of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League administration on August 5, 2024, the BNP has risen to the forefront of Bangladesh’s reshaped political scene.