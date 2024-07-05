Newly elected UK PM Starmer pledges to steer nation toward “calmer waters”

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Britain's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged on Friday (July 5) to steer the UK towards “calmer waters” after years of Conservative rule.

Addressing his first speech to the nation following his victory outside his new office at 10 Downing Street, Starmer vowed to restore trust in politics and serve all voters.

"It is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are, because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the greatest strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate a way to calmer waters," Starmer said, addressing the crowd of hundreds.

However, he said that this depends upon politicians, particularly those who stand for stability and moderation, as he does.

Taking forward, in his speech, Starmer further emphasized that now that the country has voted “decisively for change and a return of politics to public service," the government would prove it by their action.

He said, “When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, and the belief in a better future that we need to move forward together.”

"This wound can only be healed by action, not words,” he added.

Further, Starmer said he intends to start work right away “with the simple acknowledgment that public service is a privilege and that this government should treat every single person in this country with respect."

He added, "My government will fight every day until you believe again. From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interests. To quietly defy those who have written our country off. You have given us a clear mandate, and we will use it to deliver change."

