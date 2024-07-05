Keir Starmer becomes first British PM from Labour after 14 years following historic win

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Britain's King Charles III welcomes Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace.

UK Elections 2024: In a historic moment in the British political landscape, Keir Starmer has officially taken the reins as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, ending 14 years of Conservative rule, as he promises "change" to recover the flailing British economy. Starmer, 61, was appointed PM by King Charles III after he led the Labour Party to a landslide victory over the Conservatives in Thursday's general elections.

Starmer received the blessing of King Charles III to form a government in a ceremony known as the “kissing of hands.” A photo of the occasion served as the official announcement of Starmer’s new title, as he will now head to take up his new residence at 10 Downing Street.

The centre-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament, winning 412 seats so far. The Conservatives led by outgoing premier Rishi Sunak suffered the worst performance in the party's long history, with 121 seats, as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

"We did it," Starmer said in a victory speech. "Change begins now ... We said we would end the chaos, and we will, we said we would turn the page, and we have. Today, we start the next chapter, begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country."

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.