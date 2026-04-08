Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2: Union Cabinet approves 41-km corridor, check project cost, other details

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, a 41-km corridor comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of over Rs 13,000 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The project will be implemented by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the government of India and the government of Rajasthan.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, at a total project cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore, Vaishnaw said at a media briefing.

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will provide seamless connectivity

The Phase-2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar, an official statement said.

It includes underground stations in the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city.

Vaishnaw said, “The decision concerning the major refinery currently being constructed in Rajasthan has been taken. Several decisions have been made regarding the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited project, specifically regarding equity contributions and project cost updates. As you are all aware, a massive refinery is being built here; indeed, India has already emerged as the world's fourth-largest refiner. Our current refining capacity stands at 258 million metric tons per annum. With this project, an additional capacity of 9 million metric tons per annum will be added. Commercial operations at this refinery are scheduled to commence in July 2026.”

Vaishnaw said that the Union Cabinet has approved revision in cost and investment in equity for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) (Pachpadra, District - Balotra). “Commercial operations of this refinery will start in July 2026. It will generate 10,000 direct jobs. Imported crude oil will also be refined here. This refinery has achieved zero liquid discharge," he said.

He also stated that the Union Cabinet has approved a subsidy package of Rs 41,534 crore under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif Season 2026 as PM Modi has never let any ups and downs in fertiliser prices affect our farmers.