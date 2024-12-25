Azerbaijan Airlines plane with 110 onboard crashes in Kazakhstan, 42 likely dead | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan.

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger plane crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, with 42 people feared dead, according to the country’s Emergency Ministry. The ministry released the grim update via Telegram, stating that the crash left only 25 survivors, including five crew members, based on initial assessments.

The aircraft, reportedly operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya. However, due to dense fog in Grozny, the flight was rerouted, ultimately leading to an emergency landing request before the crash.

Kazakh media reported that 105 passengers and five crew members were aboard the plane. The details of injuries or fatalities have not been confirmed. Emergency response teams are on the scene.

Azerbaijan Airlines has not yet issued an official statement regarding the crash. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Survivors hospitalised

Among the 25 survivors, 22 have been hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries. Emergency response teams continue their work at the crash site, which is being closely monitored by authorities.

Emergency landing attempt

The aircraft was attempting an emergency landing at Aktau Airport when the crash occurred. Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed the incident and stated that efforts to determine the cause of the crash are underway.

Investigation ongoing

Officials have not yet disclosed further details about the crash, and an investigation is expected to provide more clarity in the coming days. Updates will follow as new information becomes available.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal claims CM Atishi to be arrested soon in fake case ahead of Delhi elections