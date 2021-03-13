Saturday, March 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Military aircraft crashes at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport; 4 dead

Military aircraft crashes at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport; 4 dead

At least four people were reported dead when a military aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan's Almaty airport on Saturday.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2021 19:14 IST
Kazakhstan military aircraft crash, Kazakhstan military aircraft crash Almaty airport, Almaty airpor
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI

Military aircraft crashes at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport; 4 dead

At least four people were reported dead when a military aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan's Almaty airport on Saturday. 

Citing a source, Russia's Interfax news agency said that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan's border guard service, part of the National Security Committee. 

"According to preliminary data, four people have been killed, two people have been hospitalized...with injuries," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

Photographs from the site showed the plane turned over and on fire. Videos posted online also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site and visible from a nearby highway.

READ MORE: French billionaire MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

Latest World News

Write a comment

talaash

US Election News

Top News

Latest News