Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Military aircraft crashes at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport; 4 dead

At least four people were reported dead when a military aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan's Almaty airport on Saturday.

Citing a source, Russia's Interfax news agency said that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan's border guard service, part of the National Security Committee.

"According to preliminary data, four people have been killed, two people have been hospitalized...with injuries," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

Photographs from the site showed the plane turned over and on fire. Videos posted online also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site and visible from a nearby highway.

