Kash Patel takes oath as FBI director on Bhagvad Gita, says 'I am the living American dream' Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth director of the FBI. His appointment to the position was confirmed by the US Senate. After his oath, President Donald Trump said that he would go down as best-ever FBI director.

Kash Patel on Friday (local time) took oath as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He took oath on the revered Bhagvad Gita as the 9th director of the US' premier federal investigative agency.

The US Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath to him in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington DC. Agfter taking oath, Patel lauded America saying that his appointment was impossible anywhere else as he is a first-generation Indian. He ensured that there would be accountability within and outside the FBI.

Patel said, "I am the living the American dream, and anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here. You're talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else... I promise that there will be accountability within the FBI and outside of it..."

US President Donald Trump hurled praises on Patel after his swearing-in and said that he would go down as he best-ever FBI director. Trump said, "One of the reasons I love Kash (Patel) and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position. Turned out he was very easy to get approved. He is a tough and strong guy. He has his opinions... Trey Gowdy came out with an incredible statement and said that Kash is an incredible person and people don't realise it. When he said that, there was no doubt left. It was a big statement made by someone who is respected and is on the moderate side..."

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, according to NBC News. The confirmation passed with a narrow 51-49 vote, as all Senate Democrats voted against him.