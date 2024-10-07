Karachi Airport explosion: China seeks severe punishment for perpetrators after two nationals killed in blast

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Site of blast outside Karachi Airport, Pakistan

After an explosion outside Karachi Airport killed its two nationals, China on Monday condemned the incident, calling it a 'terrorist attack', while demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators. The attack also injured nearly 10 people including, four airport security guards.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries,” the statement said.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan stated that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited had been attacked around 11 p.m., killing two Chinese and injuring one other. It said there were Pakistani casualties as well.

The Chinese statement called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and said that China is working with Pakistan to handle the aftermath. Meanwhile, it has called for a thorough investigation to punish the perpetrators. China also advised its citizens currently residing in Pakistan to take safety precautions.

Baloch Liberation Army claims attack

In a statement emailed to the media, the separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals, including engineers.

Notably, the BLA seeks independence for the Balochistan province, bordering with Afghanistan and Iran. In August, it launched coordinated attacks in the province, in which more than 70 people were killed.

It is worth mentioning that the BLA specifically targets Chinese interests - in particular the strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad exploit the province. BLA has killed Chinese citizens in the region and attacked Beijing's consulate in Karachi earlier.

