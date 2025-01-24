Is Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, responsible for her election setback? Report makes shocking claim

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kamala Harris with Doug Emhoff

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, blames her husband Doug Emhoff for her electoral loss, a report claims. Kamala, who faced a crumbling defeat in the elections, has reportedly started to consider her husband a “dead weight” as she believes that the ‘cheating’ allegations against him became a reason for her loss to Trump.

The report suggests that all is not well between the couple, further suggesting that Doug has also signed up for a big law firm, which may require her to travel between San Francisco and New York.

Before leaving her official home, the former vice president signed the desk, which is a tradition for the outgoing vice presidents, while her husband Doug stood behind for a picture.

She also told reporters, "It is not my nature to go quietly into the night. So don’t worry about that. I’ll keep you posted."

In a report, Dailymail quotes a source as saying, "Her target has flipped to her dead-weight husband." The report also adds that after her election loss, Harris is, "looking to undergo a complete image overhaul to resuscitate her floundering political career, maybe at the expense of Emhoff."

In a recent development regarding the couple, both Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff were spotted grocery shopping. The pictures of both of them easing into civilian life are doing rounds on social media.

Moreover, former President Joe Biden, before leaving office, said Kamala Harris is competent to run for the presidency again in four years. Biden told reporters, "I think that’s a decision she might think she’s competent to run again in four years. That’ll be a decision for her to make."

Biden had appointed her as the first-ever Indian American, African American, and woman as the vice president of the country.

After a disastrous presidential debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta, Biden withdrew from the presidential race, and Harris replaced her to become the Democratic presidential candidate.

(With inputs from AP)