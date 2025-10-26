Kamala Harris fuels speculation about 2028 Presidential bid, says 'not done yet' Kamala Harris has hinted at the possibility of running for President again, citing her commitment to public service. She hit out at US President Trump for using federal agencies against political opponents.

New Delhi:

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris hinted that she may run for President again in the future. "I am not done," Harris said in an interview to BBC. She went on to explain that public service has always been her calling, stating, "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

Harris also reflected on her previous political campaigns, noting that if she had listened to polls, she would never have run for office in the first place. "If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she added.

Harris hits out at Trump

The former Vice President didn’t hold back in her criticism of US President Donald Trump. Harris spoke about how Trump has used federal agencies for his own political benefit, including targeting satirists and critics. She said, "You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going after political satirists... His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process."

Harris calls out US business leaders and institutions

Harris also took aim at business leaders and institutions in the US, accusing them of succumbing to Trump's influence. "There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant," she said, suggesting that many are doing so for personal gain. "I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation."

White House responds to Harris’ remarks

The White House was quick to respond to Harris’s interview. Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman for President Trump, criticised Harris for continuing to speak out. "When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies," Jackson stated.

"Or maybe she did take the hint and that's why she's continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications."

In the midst of ongoing political speculation, President Trump has also raised the possibility of running for a third term in 2028, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two terms. Harris’s remarks came as she recently published a book detailing her 2024 presidential campaign, which ran for just 107 days after President Joe Biden stepped down due to health issues.