Kamala Harris and India: What her election victory could mean for US-India relations?

US Election 2024: The United States is on the brink of a landmark presidential election, with Republican leader Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris locked in a close contest. The two candidates are exceptionally close across the country including in key swing states. The result of this election will have considerable implications for the global scenario. India will be paying close attention to the electoral race, given that both candidates have contrasting perspectives on the nature of New Delhi's ties with the United States. Let’s explore the potential implications of a Kamala Harris victory for US-India relations.

Kamala Harris Indian roots

Kamala Harris is half-Indian as she was born to a mother from Tamil Nadu and a father from Jamaica. Growing up, she visited her maternal family several times in Chennai and has talked about her Indian heritage on several occasions over the years. However, her engagement with India's domestic and international affairs has remained limited.

In 2019, Kamala Harris criticised the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370, which had granted semi-autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. However, in 2021, she met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commended India for its efforts in COVID-19 vaccine production. She also expressed praise for Modi in 2023.

India-US strategic partnership

The relations between India and the US over the last three decades have become strong and well entrenched irrespective of whether a Democrat or a Republican is elected as a president, a top American think-tank expert has said, exuding confidence that bilateral ties would remain unchanged in the next administration.

During the Biden administration, the US and India have significantly strengthened strategic ties, notably by enhancing the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. This focus on regional security, implicitly directed at China, is likely to persist under a Harris presidency.

The Biden administration also finalised several important defence and technology deals with India, including the recent sale of Predator drones, and has been a vocal supporter of India amid tensions with China. Harris, throughout her campaign, has consistently criticised China’s assertive actions in Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

In September, she accused China of imposing its territorial ambitions on smaller neighbours in the South China Sea and has voiced strong support for Taiwan against Chinese pressure.

Kamala Harris on Hindu and India

Harris has seldom spoken about her Hindu heritage, often being more closely associated with the Black community than her Indian-American roots. Notably, she has not visited India as vice president. Her opponent, Donald Trump, however, has highlighted his strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign and expressed support for safeguarding Hindus in Bangladesh.

However, days before the election results, Harris wrote about her Indian-origin mother. "Growing up, my mother raised my sister and me to appreciate and honour our heritage. Nearly every other year, we would go to India for Diwali. We would spend time with our grandparents, our uncles, and our chitthis. And as Vice President, it has been my honour to host Diwali celebrations in my home - the Vice President's Residence. Not only to celebrate the holiday, but to celebrate the rich history, culture, and heritage of the South Asian American diaspora, which is bound together by a shared sense of possibility and belief in the promise of America," Harris said in the op-ed for The Jaggernaut, an online South Asian publication.

Kamala Harris on trade policies

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of India's tariff policies toward the United States and may lean toward protectionist trade measures. In contrast, Kamala Harris is expected to maintain the Biden administration's stance, which has been more collaborative on trade issues. Historically, Democratic administrations have tended to grant more H1-B visa approvals than Republican ones, a trend that could persist under Harris’s leadership.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says her election will prove to be favourable to India. "About India, regardless of who is elected as the president, the relationship with India is growing stronger. It's covering more subjects, it's growing deeper. It's going to go to higher heights over time. Kamala Harris, as the first 'Desi' President of the United States, would help to strengthen those bonds. She's visited India so many times as a child and a young adult, given that her mom came from India and instilled those values," Krishnamoorthi said in an interview with ANI.

However, foreign affairs expert Indrani Bagchi told the Washington Post in July that she may not "move mountains" as far as the US' relationship with India is concerned. "When she did make comments on India, they were comments — forget friendly — I don’t think they were comments that took into account where India stood on issues," she said.

