Moo Deng, the baby hippo from Thailand, predicts 2024 US election winner | Check who it picked

Forget the polls, forget the pundits—there’s a new oracle in town, and she’s a hippo. Yes, you read that right. Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand, has become an unlikely prophet ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. And her prediction? Donald Trump for the win. Who knew that watermelons and hippos could stir up so much political drama?

The great watermelon prediction

On November 4, in a scene that would make any political strategist jealous, Moo Deng was presented with two watermelons. Each melon was carved with the name of one of the presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Moo Deng, who has become an internet sensation for her adorable antics at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, didn’t hesitate for a second. She waddled right over to the watermelon marked with Trump’s name and proceeded to munch on it like a true conservative icon.

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate across the internet. Was this a sign of the election’s true outcome, or simply a hungry hippo making a meal choice? Either way, Moo Deng’s “vote” has got everyone talking.

Moo Deng’s meteoric rise to fame

How did this adorable hippo become the new face of election predictions? It all started when she was introduced to the world on social media by the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Born on July 25, Moo Deng is no stranger to fame, having stolen the spotlight from her elder hippo companions. Her cute, chubby cheeks and potato-shaped body have made her an internet sensation, especially after zoo keepers began posting hilarious videos of her on Instagram.

Moo Deng’s fame skyrocketed when a Bangkok-born artist, Yammi Saracino, spread the word about her, calling for a name contest. The options included "Moo Daeng" and "Moo Sap," but Moo Deng—translating to "bouncy pork"—was the clear winner. Since then, she’s been redefining beauty standards and capturing hearts worldwide, all while living in the limelight with her equally adorable hippo family.

The election drama: Is Moo Deng MAGA voter?

Now, Moo Deng’s prediction is stirring up the internet. While her choice of Trump may not carry the same weight as a state senator’s endorsement, it has fueled plenty of online discussion. Some might argue that Moo Deng’s pick is a little biased, given her rise to fame in Thailand, a country with no voting rights in U.S. elections. But who can blame her for picking the melon that tasted better?

One thing is for sure: Moo Deng is creating quite the spectacle. The Khao Kheow Open Zoo has seen a massive surge in visitors, with crowds flocking in droves to see the baby hippo and her election prediction skills. Weekday attendance has jumped from 800 to over 4,000 people, and weekends are seeing between 3,000 to 10,000 visitors. Who knew that a cute hippo could draw more crowds than a political rally?

Moo Deng: A lifestyle icon

As if Moo Deng’s adorable face wasn’t enough, she’s now the subject of a whole new wave of internet memes. Her fans can’t get enough of her, and neither can the rest of the world. The internet has decided: she’s not just a hippo; she’s a lifestyle icon.

Whether Moo Deng’s pick for president will come true remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: she’s already a winner in the hearts of millions. And even if the U.S. election goes in a different direction, Moo Deng will still be munching on watermelon and living her best life—one adorable bite at a time.