Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights: Will these steps improve India, China bilateral ties? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights: Will these steps improve India, China bilateral ties?

New Delhi: In a significant development, India and China reaffirmed their commitment to promote the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade. During the meeting, both sides agreed on measures to maintain peace and tranquility along the border, and strengthen mechanisms for diplomatic and military negotiations, with plans for a follow-up meeting in India next year.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "On December 18, 2024, the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question was held in Beijing. This was the first meeting between the two sides in five years."

"Based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in the Kazan meeting, Chinese Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi and Indian Special Representative and National Security Advisor Doval held substantive discussions on the China-India border issue in a positive and constructive manner and reached six consensuses," the release added.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: One step to improve bilateral ties

It is significant to know that the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is seen as a big step to improve the bilateral ties between the two countries. The yatra that involves a visit to mount Kailash and Mansarovar lake in Tibet -- has been suspended since the Covid outbreak of 2020.

And after the covid was over, there was no renewal of arrangements by the Chinese side amid prickly relations between Beijing and New Delhi. Moreover, the situation further escalated after the Galwan clash.

Now, in this meeting on Monday, both the countries agreed in principle to resume direct air services between the two places and for this, the relevant technical authorities on the two sides will meet and negotiate an updated framework for this purpose at an early date.

Cross-border exchange and cooperation to be strengthened

The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen cross-border exchanges and cooperation, and promote the resumption of Indian pilgrims' pilgrimage to Tibet, China, cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade.

Both sides also positively evaluated the solution reached between the two countries on border issues, reiterated that the implementation work should continue, and believed that the border issue should be properly handled from the overall situation of bilateral relations so as not to affect the development of bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

India and China also reaffirmed their commitment to continue seeking a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable package solution to the boundary issue by the political guidelines agreed upon by the special representatives of the two countries on resolving the boundary issue in 2005, and to take positive measures to promote this process.

India, China to refine control rules in border area

The two sides assessed the border situation and agreed to refine the management and control rules in the border area further, strengthen the building of confidence-building measures, and achieve sustainable peace and tranquility on the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry further said.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen the construction of the special representatives' meeting mechanism, enhance coordination and cooperation in diplomatic and military negotiations, and require the China-India Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) to carry out follow-up implementation of this special representatives' meeting.

Both nations also agreed to hold a new round of special representatives' meetings in India next year, and the specific time will be determined through diplomatic channels.

In addition, the two sides also had an extensive and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, international and regional issues of common concern, emphasising the importance of a stable, predictable and good China-India relationship to international and regional peace and stability.