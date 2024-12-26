Just Pakistan things: Civilians to be put under military trial? THIS Pakistani minister backs idea

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Pakistani minister assured that military trials adhere to fair trial principles.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar backed military trial of civilians, as he said that such courts were competent to deal with the cases pertaining to attacks on army facilities. Tarar also added that the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan should refrain from politicising or disputing the issue of military trials.

"When an attack is carried out on a defence institution or its property is set ablaze, it becomes the responsibility of the relevant authorities to apprehend the culprits. Just as railway police handle crimes on railway premises, military courts address offences targeting military assets. He said while addressing a press conference that the Military Act is enforced when attacks on military assets occur.

Minister attacks Imran Khan's PTI

The Pakistani minister also attacked Imran Khan's party, accusing it of using military courts as a political tool, aiming to create controversy around them. He criticised the PTI for changing its stance regarding trials of civilians in the military courts, recalling that during Khan's tenure, military court trials were praised.

In his clarification, he said that military courts should handle only those cases which involve attacks on defence establishments, citing incidents such as the attack on the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore.

"The statements praising the military courts from PTI’s leadership are still available on social media.

Yet now, the same individuals are lobbying internationally against these courts,” Tarar said.

Military trials adhere to fair trial principles: Attaullah Tarar

He assured that military trials adhere to fair trial principles and dismissed claims of injustice in military trials. The military courts tasked to hear cases of suspects involved in the attacks on military facilities on the May 9, 2023 protest last week sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from 2-10 years.

Khan's party criticized the verdicts, arguing that military courts have no jurisdiction over civilians.

(With agency inputs)

