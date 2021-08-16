Monday, August 16, 2021
     
Afghanistan-Taliban crisis: US President Joe Biden will address the nation tonight, in wake of the recent developments in Afghanistan.

New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2021 21:02 IST
Afghanistan-Taliban crisis: US President Joe Biden to address the nation tonight

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis: US President Joe Biden will address the nation tonight, in wake of the recent developments in Afghanistan. This comes a day after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.

The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3:45 Monday afternoon from the East Room. It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

READ MORE: Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

 

 

