'Time to say goodbye': Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note hidden from public revealed

New Delhi:

A suicide note which was allegedly written by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced, years after it was kept hidden and sealed after his death at a prison cell in 2019, according to a report by The New York Times. The note was recovered by Epstein's former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, who was charged with a quadruple homicide.

The note was found by Tartaglione, a former police official, in July 2019 tucked inside a graphic novel when Epstein first tried to die by suicide by tying a cloth around his neck in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. According to Tartaglione, he gave this note to his own lawyers because he said it could have been helpful for Epstein to claim that he was attacked by him.

"What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye," the note mentioned, as per Tartaglione.

As per the report by The New York Times, the official investigations into Epstein's death had no mention about this note. Besides, the note is yet to be examined by the Justice Department and the investigators.

The death of Epstein

Epstein died on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trail of sex trafficking charges. There's a mystery around his death, as officially he died by suicide but the doctor who observed his post-mortem said in February this year that he died due to strangulation and not by hanging.

The claims were made by Dr Michael Baden, who was a forensic pathologist during Epstein's post-mortem. However, one must note that Baden did not conduct the post-mortem himself and he was only an observer.

"My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," he told The Telegraph in an interview. "Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted."

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