Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' phone was indeed hacked after WhatsApp from Saudi crown prince, UN experts confirm

U.N. experts have confirmed to Associated Press that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked after receiving a file from the Saudi crown prince's WhatsApp messaging app account. Guardian newspaper on Wednesday said that the Amazon CEO's mobile was hacked after he had received a message from Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. Guardian did not name any sources from whom it got the information. The paper said that the said incident happened in 2018 when an infected video file was sent from Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman's personal WhatsApp to Bezos. There may have been a data theft from Jeff Bezos' phone but the Guardian said it was not clear as to what data was stolen from the phone.

Confirmation of phone hacking by UN experts has added weight to the matter and made it more serious.

