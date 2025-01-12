From one old guy to another...: Former Canada PM's blunt advice to Trump on his push for 51st state

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Former Canada PM Jean Chretien

President-elect Donald Trump's push to make Canada the 51st state of the United States has given rise to whirlwinds across the globe. In the latest development, the upcoming president's claim over Canada has drawn criticism from former Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien, who has offered blunt advice to Trump saying, "Give your head a shake!"

Jean Chretien, who served as Canada's PM from 1993 to 2003, wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, asserting that his country will never become a part of the US.

Joining a chorus of officials being critical of Trump's expansionist rhetoric, Chretien underscored Canada's affinity to independence, adding that Trump's remarks amounted to "totally unacceptable insults and unprecedented threats" to Canadian sovereignty.

"To Donald Trump, from one old guy to another, give your head a shake!" Chretien said.

"What could make you think that Canadians would ever give up the best country in the world—and make no mistake, that is what we are—to join the United States?" he added.

Chretien further wrote in his article targeting Trump, "If you think that threatening and insulting us is going to win us over, you really don't know a thing about us."

He added, "We may look easygoing, mild-mannered. But make no mistake, we have spine and toughness."

Moreover, Trump's expansionist rhetoric is not confined to Canada only; it also concerns other US allies. He earlier wished to buy Greenland for the US and take back the Panama Canal, alleging authorities were charging US vessels exorbitantly to access the waterway.

Notably, the US imports almost 60 per cent of its crude oil from Canada, which in turn is the top export destination for 36 US states. Both Canada and the US see USD 2.7 billion worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

(With inputs from AP)