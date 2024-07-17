After T-shirts in China, Japan recreates assassination bid on Trump in JoJo-styled anime adaptation | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump's iconic photo with the American flag as he was escorted by Security Service personnel after the assassination attempt.

The shocking assassination attempt on former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania shook the world and created ripples in the political system of America, which is gearing up for high-stakes elections in November. However, the incident has now become somewhat of a societal norm, being incorporated into artistic themes that underscores the significance of such an incident.

Japan, already famous for its vibrant anime culture, has now come up with an animated recreation of the assassination bid on Trump. In real life, Trump was speaking at the rally when a gunshot rang out, he went "Oh", and grabbed his ear as two more popping sounds were heard. He was given an immediate cover by his Secret Service personnel. He was escorted out of the event by his security personnel, and the image of him thumping his fist and chanting "Fight! Fight!" became an internet sensation.

However, in the anime recreation, Trump is seen using "stand", a spiritual manifestation of his soul in a reference to the anime series "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure", to catch the bullet as it hit its bloodied ear, as per reports. In the series, the protagonist Jotaro Kujo, shoots himself in the head and has his "stand" grab the bullet before it pierces his head.

The video then recreates the iconic photo by AP photographer Evan Vucci of Trump raising a fist in front of the American flag while being surrounded by security. The video has taken the internet by storm, garnering 18 million views and almost 400,000 likes on social media platform X. "Be the American Japan thinks you are," wrote one individual in Trump's support.

"This is how you teach history," said another user. A netizen said, "I have no idea what's being said but it sounds awesome." Earlier, images of Trump's iconic photo being featured on T-shirts in Chinese markets took the internet by surprise, with many puzzled over the speed of China's business.

Trump was holding a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania - a key state in the November 5 election - when a 20-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle got close enough to shoot at the former Republican president from a rooftop. He narrowly escaped an assassination attempt that he said presented an opportunity to bring the country together. The incident kickstarted debate on the alleged failure of the Secret Services, and political conspiracy among others.

The assassination attempt on Trump significantly altered the dynamics of the presidential campaign, which had been focused on whether US President Joe Biden should drop out due to concerns about his age and acuity following a halting June 27 debate performance. With several Republicans backing Trump in a show of unity, Trump has been officially named his party's presidential candidate and will take on Biden on November 5.

