COVID-19: Japan moves to declare emergency in 7 cities including Tokyo, Osaka

Japan is likely to declare a state of emergency in seven cities including Tokyo, Osaka amid coronavirus outbreak, AFP reported. Once the Shinzo Abe administration declares an emergency, it will allow states to make laws to contain the spread of coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2020 15:12 IST
Japan has moved to declare a state of emergency to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. 

Japan is likely to declare a state of emergency in seven cities including Tokyo, Osaka amid coronavirus outbreak, AFP reported. Once the Shinzo Abe administration declares an emergency, it will allow states to make laws to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a tweet by Japan's PM office, it said, "PM Abe spoke to the press and explained the government’s plan to introduce major economic package to tackle COVID-19. PM also stated that he intends to announce emergency declaration tomorrow and speak to the people on the measures and ask for their cooperation."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the government plans to declare a state of emergency.

The government has also proposed a stimulus package worth $1 trillion as new coronavirus infections spike in Tokyo and elsewhere. More to follow

