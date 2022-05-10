Follow us on Image Source : AP Japan gears up to confront China as tension escalates in Taiwan Strait: Report

Highlights China has increased its military activities in the Pacific region

The Solomon Islands and China last month signed the framework agreement on security cooperation

The agreement said US and its allies fear could be used to establish a military base in the Pacific

Japan appears to be gearing up for armed conflict in the East China Sea as China's invasion of Taiwan is becoming increasingly likely in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, stated a media report. After signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands, China has increased its military activities in the Pacific region, Singapore Post reported.

The Solomon Islands and China last month signed the framework agreement on security cooperation that the US and its allies fear could be used to establish a military base in the Pacific island nation.

Japan has started taking measures to build its strength as the Taiwan conflict flare-up will lead to its active involvement, the report said.

China wooed the Solomon Islands and forced it to drop its recognition of Taiwan through assurance of investment and tourist visits. This allowed China to build a military base around 2,000 km away from the country's eastern border, Singapore Post reported.

It further reported that China may use similar tactics to bring other island nations in the region such as Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Kiribati, and Taiwan allies the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Tuvalu to its side. Meanwhile, this has upset the US and Australia.

Notably, Japan is in alliance with these nations through different pacts, which means Japan must join them in case an armed conflict occurs with China, said the report.

Japan's relations with China are deteriorating over geopolitical tensions amid strong undercurrents of anti-China sentiments and security threats.

People in Japan have already expressed their displeasure over China making claims on Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands in Chinese).

Japan's worries have amplified after the bond between China and Russia became stronger in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Russia has already criticised Japan and suspended talks on a peace treaty for joining the international voices against it. Both countries already are in disagreement on the control over Kurlis islands.

China has been a major supporter of Russia on the Ukraine invasion. This draws Russia closer to China and certainly adds pressure on Japan, the report said.

It added that Japan has taken a clear stand in the Taiwan Strait conflict and has decided to support Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion.

With the Chinese flotilla coming closer to Japanese territorial limits, Japan now will be seen showing urgency in ramping up defences to deter and respond to possible attacks from China, Singapore Post reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake measuring 6.3 jolts area between Taiwan, Japan; no tsunami warning issued

Latest World News