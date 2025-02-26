Jaishankar takes veiled dig at China, calls out Beijing's 'extractive models of engagement' with Africa External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a veiled dig at China, called out Beijing's "extractive models of engagement" with Africa, underscoring India's mutually beneficial approach to Africa.

Jaishankar takes veiled dig at China: In what can be termed a veiled dig at China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called out China's "extractive models of engagement" with Africa as he underscored that India's approach to Africa has always been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Jaishankar, who was speaking at the Japan-India-Africa Business Forum virtually, stressed that India is Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching nearly USD 100 billion and growing steadily.

Jaishankar outines India's efforts in Africa

The Union Minister said India has made a "significant commitment to Africa’s connectivity and infrastructure development, with over USD 12 billion in concessional credit."

In his address, the EAM mentioned India's involvement in more than more than 200 completed projects spread across the continent in areas such as railways, power generation, agriculture, and water supply.

Jaishankar said New Delhi's projects in Africa, which span across sectors such as drinking water schemes to irrigation, rural solar electrification, power plants, transmission lines, cement, sugar & textile factories, technology parks, railway infrastructure, etc., have been instrumental in generating local employment, as he added, "it changed life in Africa".

Jaishankar speaks on Global South

Speaking on the role of the Global South, he highlighted the importance of ensuring that emerging economies have a voice in global decision-making.

"As the Global South emerges as the future driver of economic growth, it is imperative that we ensure its aspirations and interests are fully represented on the global stage," he said.

The EAM cited India's efforts in championing this cause, particularly through the Voice of the Global South Summits and its G20 presidency, during which it successfully facilitated the African Union's permanent membership in the G20.

Jaishankar also pointed to other avenues of cooperation, including the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and the India-Africa Forum Summit, as key mechanisms for enhancing engagement.

(With inputs from ANI)

