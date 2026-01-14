Jaishankar speaks to Iran FM as West Asia tensions rise; US begins troop pullback from key bases Demonstrations that began late last month in Tehran over economic distress, triggered by the sharp fall of Iran’s currency, have now spread across all 31 provinces. What started as protests over rising prices and unemployment has gradually turned into broader demands for political change.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which both leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in and around Iran. Jaishankar shared details of the call in a brief post on social media platform X.

The diplomatic outreach comes at a time when Iran is witnessing widespread anti-government protests and a tightening security crackdown.

Demonstrations that began late last month in Tehran over economic distress, triggered by the sharp fall of Iran’s currency, have now spread across all 31 provinces. What started as protests over rising prices and unemployment has gradually turned into broader demands for political change.

Human rights groups claim that more than 2,500 people have died so far during the unrest, as Iranian authorities intensify their response to the protests.

India advises nationals to leave Iran

In view of the worsening situation, India has issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to leave Iran by available means. According to official sources, the advisory applies to all Indians in the country, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also strongly advised against any non-essential travel to Iran until further notice. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has asked nationals to remain cautious, avoid protest areas, stay in regular contact with the mission and closely follow local developments.

US begins limited troop withdrawal

The unrest in Iran has added to already high tensions in West Asia. The United States has warned Tehran against using excessive force on protesters, while President Donald Trump has openly threatened intervention and urged Iranians to continue protests. Iran, in turn, has accused the US and Israel of fuelling the unrest.

Amid these developments, the United States has begun withdrawing some of its personnel from key military bases in the region as a precautionary step. According to multiple reports, US personnel stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were advised to leave as part of what officials described as a “posture change” rather than a full evacuation. Al Udeid hosts the largest American military base in the Middle East.

Qatar later confirmed that the departure of certain personnel was linked to current regional tensions. In an official statement, Qatar said it was taking all necessary measures to protect its citizens, residents, critical infrastructure and military facilities. Earlier in the day, Iran warned neighbouring countries hosting American troops that US military bases in the region could be targeted if Washington launches a strike.

A senior Iranian official said regional governments had been informed of possible retaliation in case of US intervention.