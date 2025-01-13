Have message for Trump, Canada is...: Trudeau's former ally Jagmeet Singh's big warning | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former ally and the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has warned US President-elect Donald Trump over his calls to induct Canada as the US' 51st state. In a video posted on X, Jagmeet Singh said, "Our country (Canada) is not for sale. Not now, not ever."

In his post, Jagmeet Singh further says, "I have lived across this country and I can tell you Canadians are a proud people, We are proud of our country (Canada) and we are ready to fight like hell to defend it."

The NDP leader underscored Canadian support to the US in battling the California wildfires, saying, "Right now, with the forest fires ravaging homes, Canadian firefighters showed up. That is who we are. And we show up and support our neighbours."

He said that Trump will have to 'pay a price if he picks a fight' with Canada. He added, "I have committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same."

Last month, Jagmeet Singh's party decided to discontinue its support to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, which became one of the reasons for the Canadian PM's resignation. Jagmeet Singh in response to Trudeau's resignation announcement said, “it doesn't matter who the next Liberal is. They've let you down. They do not deserve another chance.”

Singh says that “as soon as there is a confidence vote, we will be voting against the government.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Liberal Party says he will call a national board meeting this week to begin the “nationwide democratic process of selecting a new leader of the party.