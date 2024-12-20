'Trudeau failed in the biggest job', says Jagmeet Singh as NDP set to vote to bring government down

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Jagmeet Singh-led NDP to vote against Trudeau's government in Canada

In what comes as a major setback for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, his former ally Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party (NDP) has said that his caucus will vote to bring his government down, adding that it will give 'Canadians a chance to vote for a government that will work for them'.

In a post on X, Jagmeet Singh said, "Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful."

In his letter posted on X, Jagmeet Singh wrote, "The Canadian dream is a good job that gets you a home and a fridge full of groceries with enough left over to save for vacations. A country where health care is always there as soon as you need it. I believe every Canadian deserves that."

He also added that Liberals failed to fulfil their promises, adding that if all parties unite in favour of a no-confidence motion, an election will become essential, ending Trudeau's hold on power.

Trudeau reshuffles cabinet

As Trudeau faces resignation and discontent from Canadians and his own Liberal Party, the Canadian PM in his last ditch attempt to appease Liberal MPs, has reshuffled his Cabinet. On Friday, eight new ministers were sworn in, while four other existing cabinet members were reassigned at a ceremony at Ottawa’s Rideau Hall.

Here's what Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said

A rising number of Liberal lawmakers are calling on Trudeau to resign but new Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Thursday Trudeau has “full support of his Cabinet." LeBlanc said he respects the views of Liberal Members of Parliament who want Trudeau to resign. “That's a view they are expressing. The prime minister listened carefully when that view was expressed to him,” LeBlanc said. “He listened, in some cases responded to specific things that were raised, and he said he would reflect carefully.”

