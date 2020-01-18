Image Source : TWITTER Iraqi forces capture 254 kg 'Jabba the Jihadi', Twitter finds Star Wars reference

Abu Abdul Bari, an ISIS hate preacher was caught off guard when the Iraqi forces raided a suspected location in Mosul. Having caught him alive, the Iraqi military had a tough task at hand to transport the 254-kilogram ISIS sympathetic. The troops deployed flatbed to carry the terrorist.

A Twitter user Ali Y. Al-Baroodi said in a tweet, "Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion."

Al-Baroodi also posted 2 pictures of Bari being carried by the Iraqi forces. This soon caught the eye of the ever-active Twitterati. 'Jabba the Jihadi' was the name given to Bari, referring to the evil character in George Lucas' all-time hit movie series Star Wars -- Jabba the Hut.

And then the memes followed.

jabba the hutt has really let himself go pic.twitter.com/n9wn2MPobt — Look, Fat (@jer2911tx) January 16, 2020

Have you noticed how insane things are, that actual news reads like parody? Can you make this stuff up? Jabba the Jihadi? What's next, "Tits the Terrorist?" "Moose the Mullah?" https://t.co/OIueiMdDY4 — Archpriest Symeon (@FrSymeonElias) January 17, 2020

How does one grow as large as Jabba the Jihadi and not eat pork? — Greg Lammers (@GregLammers) January 18, 2020

Shifaa the Hut. pic.twitter.com/GZFz0UyMx3 — LTC Metaphorical Bedbug, Please (@Evangelyne423) January 16, 2020

"We would have killed him but then we would have had to move the body" — brainsturbator (@brainsturbator) January 16, 2020

As long as the Devil bastes him properly Shifa al Nima should crisp nicely in hell...



He literally looks like the world's biggest chicken.. pic.twitter.com/duoLirZt9m — Macer Gifford (@macergifford) January 17, 2020

