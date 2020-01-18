Iraqi forces capture 254 kg 'Jabba the Jihadi', Twitter finds Star Wars reference

Saturday, January 18, 2020
     
Abu Abdul Bari, an ISIS hate preacher was caught off guard when the Iraqi forces raided a suspected location in Mosul. Having caught him alive, the Iraqi military had a tough task at hand to transport the 254-kilogram ISIS sympathetic. The troops deployed flatbed to carry the terrorist.

Mosul Updated on: January 18, 2020 8:15 IST
Abu Abdul Bari, an ISIS hate preacher was caught off guard when the Iraqi forces raided a suspected location in Mosul. Having caught him alive, the Iraqi military had a tough task at hand to transport the 254-kilogram ISIS sympathetic. The troops deployed flatbed to carry the terrorist.

A Twitter user Ali Y. Al-Baroodi said in a tweet, "Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion."

Al-Baroodi also posted 2 pictures of Bari being carried by the Iraqi forces. This soon caught the eye of the ever-active Twitterati. 'Jabba the Jihadi' was the name given to Bari, referring to the evil character in George Lucas' all-time hit movie series Star Wars -- Jabba the Hut. 

And then the memes followed.

