Italy's spectacular Mount Etna volcano continues to create havoc, spurts lava into sky I HORRIFIC VIDEO

Streams of red-hot lava spewed from Mount Etna, covering the sky in black smoke and ash early on Sunday (July 7). Volcanic activity from Etna's 'Voragine' crater has intensified this week, with vigorous explosions following a four-year dormancy. Etna and Stromboli are the most explosive volcanoes, erupting more violently due to minute variations in the chemical composition of their magma.

The 3,330-metre-high volcano Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.

Footage from the scene showed the volcano engulfed in smoke on Thursday, while lava flowed from an opening 700 meters (2,295 feet) above sea level into the Mediterranean.

"Since yesterday Stromboli has been under special surveillance with greater attention because at the red level, so the maximum scale of attention," said Fabrizio Curcio, Head of the Civil Protection Department in Italy.

“We are in what we call technically 'early warning', so that phase of planning activities waiting to understand what the evolutions are" he stressed, also pointing out that the island’s mayor had just issued a stop to daily travellers to avoid a tourist overflow.

Stromboli, one of the four active volcanoes in Italy, is located on one of Sicily’s Aeolian islands.

Another very active volcano on the Sicilian island, Mount Etna, also experienced intense eruptive activity earlier this week which led the nearby Catania airport to partially reduce traffic due to ash rains and clouds.

