Italy: Spectacular Mount Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, erupts again in Sicily | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Italy Volcano

Mount Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, put on a spectacular show on Tuesday night amid increased volcanic activity. Eruptions could be seen from one of its craters and lava flowed down the 3,320 meter-high volcano in Sicily. Italy’s Civil Protection agency raised the alert level in the area from green to yellow.

Amid the deadly situation, the 'Voragine' crater was back in action on July 2 after a four-year silence with vigorous explosions and incandescent shreds coming out from the top of the volcano. At around 3000 metres of altitude, the volcano showed off a spectacle of its unusual Strombolian activity with a majestic 'cascade' of lava with magma flowing inside the new crater, called 'Bocca Nuova' ('New Mouth' in Italian)

VIDEO: Italy's Etna roars into action with spectacular 'cascades' of lava

The volcanic activity from the two crates on the new cone has progressively intensified, allowing the cone to grow very rapidly.

Etna and Stromboli are the most explosive volcanoes due to the composition of the magma, and they can erupt more explosively due to minute variations in the chemical composition of their magma.

The 3,330-metre-high volcano Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Iceland lava flow engulfs road again, advances slowly towards coastal town I HORRIFIC VIDEO