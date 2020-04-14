With 566 new fatalities, Italy's death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 20,465

Image Source : AP Italy's death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 20,465

Italy has so far reported a total of 20,465 deaths due to novel coronavirus. According to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department, the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries have so far touched 159,516 in the country. Addressing a televised press conference on Monday, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli explained that there were 566 new fatalities, compared with 431 registered on Sunday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Active infections increased by 1,363 from Sunday to a tally of 103,616.

Meanwhile, there were 1,224 new recoveries, bringing the total of recoveries to 35,435 since the pandemic broke out in the northern regions on February 21.

Of those infected, 28,023 people are currently hospitalized, 176 more from the previous day; 3,260 are in intensive care, down by 83; and 72,333, or about 70 per cent, are isolated at home.

It was the tenth consecutive day that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units showed a decreasing trend, according to Borrelli.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read | COVID-19 death toll in Italy nears 20,000; over 2,000 new cases in 24 hours​

Also Read | Italy extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown until May 3

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage