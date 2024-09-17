Italy's Meloni wishes 'friend' PM Modi on his 74th birthday, says 'I am sure that we will continue to...'

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI WITH PM MELONI PM Modi with PM Meloni

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her birthday wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi turned 74 on Tuesday. The message, shared on social media, underscores the robust and growing relationship between Italy and India, as well as the mutual commitment to addressing global challenges together.

"Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us India and Italy," she wrote on Twitter.

The birthday message highlights the deepening of Italy-India relations, which have seen significant progress in recent years. Both nations have been working together on various fronts, including trade, technology, and cultural exchange. The commitment to these areas is evident in the ongoing dialogues and joint initiatives that aim to bolster economic cooperation and address global concerns such as climate change and security.

In her tweet, Meloni also touched upon the significance of the friendship between the two leaders. This personal connection between PM Modi and Meloni plays a crucial role in shaping the diplomatic landscape, making it possible to address complex issues with a united front.

PM Modi-Meloni meeting

Notably, PM Modi in June travelled to the Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit earlier this week on the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister. The visit was his first overseas visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term. During the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi and Meloni discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries. "The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence-industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: 'Hello from the Melodi team': Italy PM Meloni tweets video with PM Modi | WATCH