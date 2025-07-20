Israeli troops kill 36 Palestinians in Gaza amid food aid chaos as Beit Hanoun collapses in airstrikes Israeli troops kill 36 Palestinians in Gaza amid food aid chaos, while airstrikes level historic Beit Hanoun, drawing international condemnation.

New Delhi:

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli troops opened fire on crowds of Palestinians attempting to access food distribution hubs in Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 36 people, according to witnesses and hospital officials. The shooting occurred near facilities operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israeli-backed initiative aimed at replacing the traditional United Nations (UN) aid distribution system in the region. While the GHF claims to have distributed millions of meals, local health officials report hundreds of fatalities as Palestinians attempt to access the aid centers.

Israeli army's claims vs witness accounts

The violence erupted near Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, where Palestinian civilians were attempting to reach the GHF’s food distribution centers. The Israeli military asserts that its troops only fired warning shots when crowds approached too closely. According to the army, the incident occurred overnight when the site was closed, and the shooting followed a group of suspects who allegedly ignored calls to maintain a safe distance from the soldiers.

However, witnesses, including those from the Teina area near Khan Younis, describe the shootings as indiscriminate. Mahmoud Mokeimar, a local resident, recounted, “The occupation opened fire at us indiscriminately.” He saw motionless bodies on the ground as many fled in panic. Akram Aker, another witness, stated that the Israeli forces used tanks and drones to fire on the crowd. He said, "They encircled us and started firing directly at us," leading to numerous casualties.

Widespread casualties and chaos at distribution centres

Most of the deaths occurred early in the morning as hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the GHF’s distribution hub. Despite the GHF’s warnings not to approach its sites before 6 a.m. due to military activities, the shooting occurred just before this time, causing confusion and panic among aid seekers. GHF representatives denied any incidents at their sites but reiterated that they had warned people not to approach during late-night or early morning hours.

Cultural loss amid the bloodshed: Destruction of Beit Hanoun

The violence on Saturday follows an earlier escalation, when Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Gaza’s historic Beit Hanoun city, destroying 700-year-old structures. Once a symbol of Gaza’s rich cultural heritage, Beit Hanoun is now reduced to rubble. The international community has condemned the destruction, with some human rights organizations calling for an independent investigation into these actions.

International calls for investigation and restraint

The recent violence and destruction of Beit Hanoun have prompted widespread international calls for an independent investigation. The United Nations and human rights groups have urged all parties to adhere to the laws of war and avoid indiscriminate violence. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, global calls for restraint and an immediate ceasefire continue to grow.

The escalating violence in Gaza, marked by rising civilian casualties and the destruction of cultural landmarks like Beit Hanoun, highlights the immense human cost of the ongoing conflict. Human rights organizations are demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities, while the international community calls for urgent action to address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. For now, Gaza remains trapped in a cycle of destruction with no resolution in sight.