Benjamin Netanyahu issues video message for Iranians: 'Khamenei govt fears its people more than Israel'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday issued a direct message for the people of Iran, saying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government feared the people of Iran more than Israel.
"There's one thing Khamenei’s regime fears more than Israel. It’s you — the people of Iran. Don't lose hope,״ Netanyahu told Iranian people in a surprise message amid tension between the two nations, following Israel's attacks against Iran-baked Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"That’s why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams," he said in a video message.
"Well, I say to you this: Don’t let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi. Don't lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you," Netanyahu said.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel
Why Iran entered into the Israel-Hamas conflict
Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing into Israel from Lebanon on October 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Since the conflict erupted, more than 3,100 people have been killed and nearly 13,900 wounded in Lebanon. In response, Israel initiated military operations in Lebanon and started targeting Iranian territory as well. The Israel-Hamas war began after militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others. Israel's military response in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say.
