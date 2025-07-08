Israeli PM Netanyahu nominates US President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize during White House dinner Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in brokering the Abraham Accords and other peace efforts in the Middle East. Netanyahu presented the nomination letter to Trump during a dinner at the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in brokering peace deals in the Middle East. Netanyahu handed over a copy of the nomination letter during a dinner hosted by Trump at the White House. “The President has already realised great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region after the other,” Netanyahu said while presenting the letter. “So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved.”

Trump, visibly surprised, thanked Netanyahu for the gesture. “Thank you very much. This I did not know. Wow, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” he responded.

During their dinner, Netanyahu praised Trump’s global leadership, particularly his role in promoting peace and security in the Middle East. “I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership of the free world and your pursuit of peace,” he said. Trump echoed the camaraderie, calling Netanyahu and his wife Sara “longtime friends” and noting that the two leaders had shared “tremendous success together” in recent years.

Netanyahu​ meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Earlier, Netanyahu also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House. Describing the meeting as “substantive and important,” Netanyahu said the two discussed strengthening the US-Israel alliance and addressing shared regional and global challenges.

Push for ceasefire deal and hostage release

Before departing for Washington, Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators had received clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire under conditions accepted by Israel. Speaking to reporters, he suggested that his talks in the US could help move the deal forward. “We've gotten a lot of the hostages out... quite a few of them will be coming out,” he said.

According to Israeli authorities, of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas in the October 2023 attack, 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 confirmed dead. Netanyahu had earlier rejected Hamas’s response to a draft US-backed ceasefire proposal, calling the terms “unacceptable.” The proposal, conveyed via Qatari and Egyptian mediators, includes a 60-day truce, phased hostage release, partial Israeli troop withdrawals, and talks to end the war.

(With inputs from PTI)