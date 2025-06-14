Israeli military apologises for inaccurate map showing J&K as part of Pakistan after social media backlash Responding to a post by an Indian account, the IDF acknowledged that the map "fails to precisely depict borders" and clarified it was only intended as a regional illustration, not an official representation.

New Delhi:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an apology after posting a map on X that incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The map sparked backlash from Indian users who pointed out the error and demanded a correction.

Responding to a post by an Indian account, the IDF acknowledged that the map "fails to precisely depict borders" and clarified it was only intended as a regional illustration, not an official representation. The apology came about 90 minutes after the initial post.

“This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologize for any offense caused by this image,” the IDF said in a post on X. The Israeli military was responding to a post by ‘Indian right Wing Community’ which read: “Now you understand why India remains neutral. In diplomacy, no one's really your friend.”

India yet to officially respond

The Indian government has not yet issued an official response. However, India has consistently maintained that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas illegally occupied by Pakistan and China, are integral parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated this position recently after the Pahalgam terror attack and during Operation Sindoor.

Strong India-Israel ties underscore sensitivity

The incident is surprising given the strong and growing ties between India and Israel. PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations. India is one of Israel’s biggest trading partners and a major buyer of its military equipment.

The controversial map was posted as part of a message framing Iran as a global threat. It came amid rising tensions in West Asia, especially following Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza post the October 7 Hamas attacks. Iran and Israel currently have engaged in air strikes causing widespread damage in Tehran and Tel Aviv.

What was the post?

“Iran is a global threat. Israel is not the end goal, it’s only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act,” the Israeli military issued a stark warning alongside a map depicting West Asia, North Africa, Europe, and much of Asia, including India, whose borders were inaccurately drawn.