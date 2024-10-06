Netanyahu slams Macron over calls to halt arms deliveries: 'Israel will win with or without support'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Amid deteriorating security tensions in West Asia, exacerbated by the deadly conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, a major diplomatic brawl between Israel and France erupted over the latter's call for arms embargoes against Jerusalem. This became a central point of their conflict.

While French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on halting arms to Israel to reach a political solution in Gaza, the Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday (October 6) called it a "shameful" move in a statement.

The French President, in his statement to broadcaster France Inter, affirmed: "I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political situation, that we stop delivering weapons to Israel to fight in Gaza." This remark received significant backlash from a furious Israel, which questioned why, despite fighting the forces of barbarism led by Iran, France and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side. Yet President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel," Israeli PM Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"Shame on them," he added.

Significantly, the Israeli Prime Minister also asserted that Israel will win with or without their support. He questioned whether Iran is imposing such an arms embargo on its proxies, saying, "Of course not." He continued, "But countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace."

"In defending ourselves against this barbarism, Israel is defending civilization against those who seek to impose a dark age of fanaticism on all of us. Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won—for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world," Netanyahu added.

Meanwhile, the French President’s office responded to the controversy, addressing Netanyahu’s statement. Asserting that "France is Israel’s steadfast friend," the Élysée stressed that Macron "supports Israel’s security and demonstrates it."

"Macron personally told the Iranian president of France’s commitment to Israel’s security. He reiterated that France would not allow Iran or any of its proxies to attack Israel and would always stand against it if it resorted to force," the office said in a statement.

However, it also added that the French President believes the need of the hour is to avoid escalating tensions in the region, including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. "It is in this context that the President calls for an end to arms exports intended for use in Gaza. However, Netanyahu’s words are excessive and unrelated to the friendship between France and Israel," it added.



